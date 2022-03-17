Novoair resumes daily flights to Kolkata March 27

Novoair will resume its daily flights on Dhaka Kolkata route on March 27 next, the airline said in a press release on Wednesday.

Daily flights will depart Dhaka at 5:20 pm local time and Kolkata at 6:40 pm local time. Novoair said it would announce a holiday package soon.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has permitted the company to operate scheduled commercial flights from March 27, the airline said.

Commercial flights to and from Kolkata were suspended from March 25, 2020, by the Indian directorate to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus infection.

During the pandemic, special flights were operated between Bangladesh and India under an air bubble agreement instead of regular commercial flights.

Currently, Novoair operates eight daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, five flights each to Chattogram, Syedpur and Jashore, three to Sylhet and one flight each to Barishal and Rajshahi.



















