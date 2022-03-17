BGMEA seeks TCB goods for workers, faces Ukraine war impact

Garment manufacturers urged the the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to arrange sales of essential commodities for the garment workers at subsidized prices through open market sales progtramme.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, President met the TCB Chairman on Tuesday and urged him to arrange 40 special trucks to sell goods in garment industrial zones.

Hassan also sent a letter to the TCB for selling the goods to the workers at an affordable price, he told a press on the day after meeting the TCB Chairman.

However, the BGMEA President did not tell in details about the sales of goods to the workers.

The BGMEA has been lobbying with the influential bodies in Europe and USA, the two main export destinations of the country, so that the export grows in near future.

For instance, the BGMEA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Apparel and Footwear Association for expanding the apparel markets in the American markets.

Faruque Hassan also said the garment industry is facing pressure due to Russia-Ukraine war, but that they expect to recover from it soon.

"Russia is an emerging market for us, and we expect annual exports worth $1 billion from the country. But that target will be difficult to meet," he said while speaking at a press conference in the capital. The industry is trying to recover from this negative impact trough trade with other markets, he added.

Hassan also said they are receiving higher prices from the sales of garment items from the international retailers and brands as they are adjusting the prices of raw materials with the per unit garment items.

He also said that Germany is going to enforce a new law that will scrutinize human rights in the supply chain from 2023. "But we are not worried about it. We have faced such situations before. The EU and its stakeholders are our friends," he added.

