GP appoints Jai Prakash as CTO

Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:45 AM
Business

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

Jai Prakash has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Grameenphone (GP), effective from April 1, 2022. Before this appointment, Jai Prakash served as Chief Technology Officer of Telenor Myanmar since November 2014.
Current CTO, Rade will take over the role of COO of Telenor Procurement Company, says a press release.
Jai Prakash has 25 years of extensive experience in the telecom industry. In Myanmar, he was responsible for all technology operations, including network and IT.
As part of the startup team in Myanmar, Jai Prakash was instrumental in setting up and rolling out Telenor Myanmar's highly efficient data network. Under his tenure, Telenor Myanmar has taken a frontrunner position in touch-free operations and realized the critical qualities of a truly digital telco. Before joining Telenor Myanmar, JP served as Circle Technical Head for Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in Telenor India.
In an immediate reaction, Jai Prakash said: "I am looking forward to working together with the winning team to continue this journey."
Welcoming Jai Prakash GP CEO Yasir Azman said: "I am very happy to welcome Jai Prakash into the GP family to build a modernized network that drives more than 83 million customers, he wishes the best to Rade for his next endeavor.
Jai Prakash holds a B.E. in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. He is married and the father of two children.


