Stocks end mixed

Stocks performed mixed with major indices finishing flat.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 0.11 point up at 6,765.59. But the blue-chip DS30 and Shariah DSES closed the day with 0.48 point down at 2,458.49 and with 2.34 points down at 1,454.31.

The day's trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 8,357.06 million from Tuesday's Taka 10,656.34 million.

At DSE, out of the day's 380 securities, prices of 119 securities closed higher against 228 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were GEMINISEA, SUNHLIFEINS, Apex Foods, DACCADYE and AAMRATECH. The major losing companies were Robi, BSC, ICBIBANK, Eastern Insurance and BD Thai.

Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BDCOM, Aamra Tech, GBBPOWER and BSC.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 3.98 points down at 19,821.19.

At CSE, 301 issues were traded. Of those, 82 closed higher and 192 closed lower when 1.04 crore shares worth Taka 23.23 crore changed hands. -BSS

















