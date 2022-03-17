Berger opens new outlet in Chattogram

Video
Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

With a view to ensure excellence in customer service and reach out to more customers while providing them one-stop painting solution, the country's leading paint solution brand, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently launched 'Berger Experience Zone' flagship outlet in the country's commercial capital - Chattogram.    
The brand new experience zone was inaugurated at 43/3, Chatteswari Road, where Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of BPBL, was present as the chief guest.
Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Sr General Manager, Sales and Marketing; Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing; Nazrul Islam, Divisional Sales Manager, Shabbir Ahmad, Head Projects Prolinks Experience Zone, Hasanuzzaman, National Sales Manager Non- Decorative, Sheikh Mohammed Abu Faruk, Branch Sales In-charge, Dewan Mahabubul Hasan, Head of Experience Zone, and Jahangir Kabir, Décor In-charge, were present during the inauguration ceremony along with other respected officials from the organization.
With the recently launched experience zone, Berger now has 16 Experience Flagship Zone, and currently, they have a total of 38 Experience Zone outlets across the nation, allowing more people to avail of the company's top-notch products and services.
The company is now fully equipped to serve the customers in Chattogram with a deeper understanding of their needs. At the newly launched Experience Zone, customers can now experience better comprehension of the Berger products' touch-and-feel so that it becomes convenient to choose the perfect items according to their tastes.
Berger has long been a trusted name in the country as a paint solution. For decades, people in Bangladesh have been using top-quality Berger products to decorate their interiors and enhance the outlook of their homes.
While inaugurating the establishment, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Berger wants to expand its services across the country so that people can enjoy quality painting services according to their needs and preferences.
Customers can now visit the new 'Berger Experience Zone' and consult Berger personnel for suggestions about paint-related problems and other home interior queries. Interested customers can contact the outlet via phone number +8801844147433 or 24/7 call center number 08000-123456.


