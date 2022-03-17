Indian ship reaches Guwahati from West Bengal via BD

The longest vessel ever to sail on Brahmaputra, M V Ram Prasad Bismil docked at Pandu port in Guwahati on Tuesday, after it had left Haldia in West Bengal and cruised through Bangladesh river.

The 90 metre long cargo vessel along with two barges - DB Kalpana Chawla and DB APJ Abdul Kalam was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Haldia on February 16 by the Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, said the All India Radio (AIR).

It carried 1793 metric tonnes of steel rods from Haldia in West Bengal to Pandu in Assam covering the distance through Bangladesh on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called it the joining of 'Maa Ganga' to 'Pita Brahmaputra' made possible due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked the Inland Water Transport Authority of Bangladesh and India who worked together to achieve this feat.















