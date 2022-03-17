Video
Chittagong port buys 2 tugboats

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 16: Two tugboats are being procured by the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to be added to the port's naval fleet by next June.
Two high capacity 5000 bhp / 70 tonne bollard pull tug boats are being purchased at a cost of Tk 145.22 crore, according to an agreement signed at CPA on Monday last.
CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman of Local Agent e-Engineering Ltd. of CHEOY LEE SHIPYARDS LTD Tarafdar Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Major (Retd.) Md Serajus Salekin, Executive Director Md Mahibullah Morshed, Authority Member (Finance) Mohammad Kamrul Amin, Member (Harbor & Marine) Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Member (Engineering), Captain Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Conservator, Captain Mohammad Faridul Alam, Secretary Mohammad Omar Farooq, Harbor Master, Captain Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Dock Master Captain Mohammad Abu Sufian, Chief Finance and Accounting Officer Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Law Officer Muntasir Ahmed, Project Director Captain Mohammad Mostahidul Islam and otherrsa were present on the occasion.
According to the source, the main objective of the project is to increase the capacity of Chittagong port and the capacity of Chittagong port will be increased if the latest technology tug boats are added.


