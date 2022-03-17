Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Romania urged to hire workforce from BD

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Buchares Mayor Robert Negoita and other guests, speaking a dialogue on

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman flanked by DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Buchares Mayor Robert Negoita and other guests, speaking a dialogue on

Speakers at a dialogue on Tuesday said that establishing a diplomatic mission of Romania in Dhaka will foster bilateral trade and investment as well as exporting of skilled workforce from Bangladesh to the East European country.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) organized a dialogue on "Exploring Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Romania" in the capital.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was present as chief guest while the Mayor of Bucharest, Romania Robert Negoita was present as special guest at the function.  
Taposh urged the government of Romania to establish their diplomatic mission in Dhaka that will foster bilateral trade relations to a new height.
He also hoped for an intense trade relationship between Bangladesh and Romania but for that exchange of visit of the business community is more important, he added.
Mayor of the 3rd District of Bucharest, Romania Robert Negoita called for a reciprocal relationship among the business community of both the countries.
In that case, the exchange of business delegation will enhance the communication, he said.
Romania can be the gateway to Europe for Bangladesh, and to avail this opportunity investing in Romania will boost Bangladesh's export to Europe, he added. He said that they can provide agriculture products and technology to Bangladesh.
"Textiles products of Bangladesh have a good opportunity in Romania. The Romanian textile sector needs skilled workforce that Bangladesh has an opportunity to export," he added. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the government of Bangladesh is now emphasizing on intensifying economic diplomacy and prioritizing global integration.
He said that the cross-border trade link of Bangladesh is in good shape with Europe, USA, Africa and Middle East. Romania has been a proven export destination of Bangladesh for a long.
"The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Romania hovers around $49.97 million of which Bangladesh imports only $27.39 million. The trade needs to grow with a win-win situation exploiting new opportunities to expand economic cooperation in many dimensions," he added. He requested Romanian businessmen to source furniture, plastic, pharmaceutical, ship, jute, leather products and RMG from Bangladesh at a relatively competitive price.
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT), signed in 1987, can be implemented to allow Romanian investors to invest in Bangladesh rewarding and competitive economic zones in the aforesaid sectors including the automobile sector, Rizwan said.
DCCI and the Romanian private sector can play pivotal roles to harness mutual potentials, he also said. To steer all potential economic cooperation, he later urged the Romanian government to resume its diplomatic mission in Dhaka.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan gives $314,631 to support 3 NGO projects
BRAC Bank launches multi-currency debit card
BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD
Novoair resumes daily flights to Kolkata March 27
BGMEA seeks TCB goods for workers, faces Ukraine war impact
BD-India train service to restart on March 26
GP appoints Jai Prakash as CTO
Stocks end mixed


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft