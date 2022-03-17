Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:44 AM
Jewelry Expo kicks off today

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

The first ever 'Bangladesh Jewelry Expo' to showcase local innovations in making of gold and other metallic ornaments and its business is going to start today Thursday.
The three-day expo will also focus on excellence of local goldsmiths and jewelry products at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Jewelers Samity (BAJUS).
Marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the apex trade body for gold businesses organizing the mega event with pomp
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the event at 12pm today as chief guest while Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan will attend as special guest respectively. President of Bangladesh Jewelers Association Sayem Sobhan Anvir, also managing director of Bashundhara Group, will chair the program.
The expo ground will remain open from 10am to 8pm during the period.
In a press release, BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir hoped that the expo will enrich the jewelry industries to fulfill the local demand.
"It will also lead Bangladesh to a leading position in export market of gold and byproduct of the yellow metal. The contribution to GDP from the sector will reach satisfactory level," he said.
Regarding the Jewelry Expo, BAJUS Standing Committee Chairman Uttam Banik said the initiative from BAJUS will contribute for successful implementation of the Vision 2041 under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Bangladesh will emerge as a developed country within 2041 if we can continue the present growth of economy. We need the potential Jewelry sector besides use in the development journey as there is huge demand of hand-made ornaments of Bangladesh across the world," he said.
"Our goldsmiths have unique excellence in making of gold jewelry. Around 80 percent of goldsmith works on hand-made ornament is Bangla-speaking.
We desire to host a jewelry expo for long time to project the innovations.  As Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anivir took over the presidency of BAJUS, gold businessmen get liveliness in the sector," he said.


