Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:44 AM
UK keen to invest more in BD industrial cities

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Correspondent

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday said the UK is keen to expand investment in Bangladesh.
The UK envoy said this while visiting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas in Chattogram district and Sonagazi upazila of Feni, said a press release.
IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Martin Holtmann also visited the industrial city.
Executive Member of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Mohammad Irfan Sarif, Project Director of the BSMSN Development Project Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
During the visit, BEZA officials briefed the High Commissioner about various development activities, investment proposals, industrial installations, one-stop service center and service management provided by BEZA through a power point presentation.


