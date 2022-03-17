Video
EIB to give 250m euro for Covid vaccination in BD

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Correspondent

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed with the Government of Bangladesh to provide a €250 million loan to support vaccine procurement and country-wide Covid-19 vaccination and immunization.
The EIB financing will support Bangladesh to protect its citizens and Rohingya refugees from the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund will also help Bangladesh mitigate the effects of the pandemic, and strengthen the national healthcare system to end the pandemic faster.
EIB, the Governments of Luxembourg and Bangladesh, and the NGO Friendship announced the agreement at a press event with Luxembourg-, Brussels- and Dhaka-based journalists Tuesday.
Guests attended the event in person and via video conferencing. Werner Hoyer, President of EIB, Christian Kettel Thomsen, Vice President of the EIB, Franz Fayot, Luxembourg's Minister for Development Cooperation, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Brussels, Runa Khan, Founder of Friendship, and Marc Elvinger, Chairman of Friendship addressed the event.
Friendship, a social purpose organization which receives funding from the government of Luxembourg will assist the Bangladesh government's vaccination rollout through its grassroots network in remote, climate-impacted areas across the country.
Covid-19 immunizationin Bangladesh has been dispensed only through the government health system at various levels, with NGOs such as Friendship contributing to enhance effective access to vaccination through information, awareness and logistical support.
Friendship in a two minute video showed its efforts since the start of the pandemic to assist in online vaccine registration, access to vaccine centers in remote communities, battling vaccine hesitancy and helping remote communities cope with the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic.
The EIB loan focuses on purchase of Covid-19 vaccines, and potentially support for midterm pandemic preparedness and health system resilience interventions.
The project also has a significant gender element as women play a disproportionate role in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, including as front-line healthcare workers.
With a total population of more than 163 million, Bangladesh received its first COVAX shipment of Covid-19 vaccines in June 2021, as part of the Advance Market Commitment to finance low and middle-income countries.
As of March 12, 2022, 77pc of citizens of all ages have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Currently Covid-19 cases have dropped significantly all over the country, and schools have begun to reopen.


