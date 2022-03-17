

Shakilur gets Iconic Star Award

The 'Iconic Star Award' is hosted by PH Entertainment and Real Hero's Expo and Communication.

Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Also present as a special guest was corporate woman personality Rubaba Doula.

Apart from Shakil, many showbiz people also got this award. The list included Apu Biswas, Siam, Vidya Sinha Mim, Afran Nisho, Ziaul Haque Palash, Mehzabin, Keya Payal and others. Shakilur Rahman is currently working in SA TV as Assistant Manager, Business Development and Digital Media.

