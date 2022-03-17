Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Shakilur gets Iconic Star Award

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Observer Desk

Shakilur gets Iconic Star Award

Shakilur gets Iconic Star Award

Young journalist and entrepreneur Shakilur Rahman has received the Telepress Iconic Star Award. He was awarded the Best Iconic Award for his outstanding contribution to digital media and marketing. The award was presented at a function held at Bashundhara Convention Hall in the capital recently.
The 'Iconic Star Award' is hosted by PH Entertainment and Real Hero's Expo and Communication.
Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Also present as a special guest was corporate woman personality Rubaba Doula.
Apart from Shakil, many showbiz people also got this award. The list included Apu Biswas, Siam, Vidya Sinha Mim, Afran Nisho, Ziaul Haque Palash, Mehzabin, Keya Payal and others. Shakilur Rahman is currently working in SA TV as Assistant Manager, Business Development and Digital Media.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shakilur gets Iconic Star Award
Iran, after missile strike, warns against 'threats' from Iraqi soil
CCC Mayor pays a courtesy call on Charge de Affaires of the Republic of Iraq
KU observes ‘Katka Tragedy Day’
Palak urges BCL to act against drugs
Fire at port city’s market, 30-40 shops gutted
Schoolgirl ‘kills herself after rape’
Rescued crocodile released back into the wild in Sundarban


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft