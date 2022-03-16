Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No Covid death in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

After more than three months the country recorded zero death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally remained 29,112. Some 217 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,949,942.
Earlier on November 20 and December 9 last year, zero death was reported in the country.
Besides, 1,600 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,864,408 and overall recovery rate at 95.61 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  1.54 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.27 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 14,049 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Covid death in 24hrs
Syndicates increasing wheat price on pretext of Russia-Ukraine war
Deadly blasts rattle Kyiv, talks with Russia to resume
Russia says received US guarantees on Iran nuclear deal
China wary of being impacted by Russia sanctions: FM
15pc VAT withdrawn on cooking oil imports
AL talks polls with 14-party, vows to maintain unity
Russia imposes sanctions on Biden, Blinken


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft