Syndicates increasing wheat price on pretext of Russia-Ukraine war

A number of syndicates are active in increasing wheat price on the pretexts of Russia-Ukraine war.

Although the government is saying that the import of all products in the country is normal. Imports of wheat or any other commodity have not yet been affected by the war. So there is no rationale to increase the price in the market. Even then, a class of traders is raising prices on the pretext of the war.

Sources said the price of wheat in the market last week was Tk 1,120 per maund (37.3242kg). Wheat is being sold at Tk 1,320 to Tk 1,330 per maund from February 28.

In other words, the price of wheat has increased by Tk 200 per maund in one week.

Traders say that before the war, the price of wheat in the international market was US$300 to $360 per tonne. Since the start of the war, various top wheat-producing countries, including Canada and Australia, have raised prices from $400 to $450.

However, sources in various government departments involved in Customs and imports said the impact

of the Russia-Ukraine war has not yet reached the country's wheat market. Of these, imports from countries other than Ukraine and Russia are now normal.

According to sources, about 80 per cent of the total demand of wheat in the country is imported from different countries of the world. Wheat is imported from Russia, Ukraine, India, Australia, Canada, Tanzania, Kenya and Argentina. Only two of these countries are at war. Wheat is being imported from the rest of the countries against the demand. Only shipping from Russia-Ukraine has stopped since the war began. Pre-shipped goods are arriving. In this case, the concerned people think that the wheat market in the country should not be affected so soon.

At present the demand for wheat in the country is 55 lakh tonnes.

Against this demand, wheat production in the country was 12 lakh tonnes last year. So far 53 lakh tones of wheat has been imported. As such, the total amount of wheat supplied in the country is 65 lakh tonnes, which is 10 tonnes more than the total demand.

According to the Food Ministry sources, at present (as of February 28) the country has a stock of 19.94 lakh tonnes of food grains. Of the stock, 18.40 lakh tonnes is rice and 2.23 lakh tonnes is wheat.

According to sources, the government agencies are monitoring the importers of wheat and the producers of flour on the instructions of the Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told the Daily Observer that wheat has been imported adequately. There is no problem with its storage. He said that the rise in wheat prices in the world market will have an impact in the next two months.

Secretary of the Food Ministry Dr Nazmanara Khanum said the country has adequate food stocks. Besides, the import process is also normal. So there is no reason to increase the price of any product.

"We are closely monitoring the market. If anyone increases the price of the product through manipulation then legal action will be taken," she added.

Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman Special Fellow Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said that traders are increasing the prices of goods whenever they get a chance. Russia has already started raising the prices of various import-dependent products, including oil and wheat, on the pretext of the Ukraine war. If it lasts a long time, the problem can be far-reaching. The United States has imposed sanctions on various Russian organizations. Bangladesh has relations with them. If this war continues for a long time, it could lead the whole world to a catastrophe. It is very dangerous.

In the case of the world economy, in business, in trade, in shipping, problems can spread. Despite adequate stocks and supplies in Bangladesh, traders are raising prices. This is due to the weakness of the government's market monitoring system. Therefore, the government needs to intensify market monitoring, he added.

Analysis of imports and production shows that there is no wheat crisis at the moment. But a class of traders is raising the price of wheat on the pretext of war. Wheat prices have risen by up to Tk 220 per maund in the last ten days in Khatunganj, the country's largest wholesale market for consumer goods, amid fears of a disruption in supplies immediately after the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. As a result, the prices of flour and semolina have gone up.

Now one kg of loose flour costs Tk 35 to Tk 36 and the retail price of flour packet is Tk 40 to Tk 45. Similarly, loose flour is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg and packaged flour at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg.

Besides, some branded bakery outlets and retail outlets, including packets of bread, have gone up by at least Tk 10. The prices of bread and biscuits sold at roadside tea stalls have also gone up. It has also increased the cost of food for working people. Besides, prices of chanachur, biscuits, bakery products and other products made from flour have also gone up.

According to sources, traders have stopped importing wheat citing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to them, ships are not available at the moment for importing and exporting goods from Russia and Ukraine. Every year 35 lakh tonnes of wheat of our total demand is imported from these two countries.

However, major Ukrainian ports have been closed due to the ongoing war. Supply and shipping links are disconnected. As a result, the shipment has come to a standstill. Shipwrecks have also risen due to sanctions imposed on Russia. In this situation, Bangladeshi food grain importers are also looking for alternative sourcing countries. Many importers are booking wheat especially from Canada and Argentina as an alternative.











