Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
15pc VAT withdrawn on cooking oil imports

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The government has moved to lift a 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) on imports of cooking oil in a bid to rein in the spiralling prices of essential commodities in the market.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is preparing to issue a notice on the matter, Gazi Tauhidul Islam, a finance ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday.
The development comes after the finance ministry withdrew the 15 percent VAT on soybean oil at the production stage and 5 percent VAT at consumer level on Thursday in response to demands from traders. The waiver will
remain in effect until Jun 30.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal believes consumers will benefit from the move if goods can be properly distributed through the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB.
As part of the efforts to control prices, the government is working to strengthen its trading arm, alongside the lowering of VAT, he said.
On Feb 6, the government said that the 10 percent rebate on sugar import duty, which lowered it to 20 percent from 30 percent, would be maintained to keep prices stable ahead of Ramadan.
According to an importer, cooking oil is currently liable to a 15 percent VAT at the import level and a 5 percent VAT at the retail level.
Sugar importers have to pay a specific duty of Tk 3,000 a tonne along with 15 percent VAT.    -bdnews24.com


