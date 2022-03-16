Video
AL talks polls with 14-party, vows to maintain unity

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) will participate in the next 12th parliamentary elections like the last three terms as a part of 14-party alliance. When the leaders of the 14-party alliance raised the issue with the alliance leaders, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, she promised to vote in coalition.
After the meeting, the spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu informed the media.
Leaders of the 14-party alliance held a meeting with the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban on Tuesday. The meeting was held with the leaders of the alliance after three long years. During the four-hour meeting, various issues including the recent political situation, commodity prices, the future of the alliance and the forthcoming parliamentary elections came up.
After the meeting, AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, also spokesperson and coordinator of the 14-party alliance, said, "The next election will be held in a 14-party alliance. Unity will be maintained with 14 parties. The role of the 14 parties against the rise of communal power will continue."
In response to a question, Amu said, "No decision will be taken about the JS seats right now. It requires further discussion, depending on a number of factors. This discussion will take place after the announcement of the election date."
According to meeting sources, some leaders, including Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and Tarikat Federation Chairman Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, questioned the Prime Minister about the forthcoming parliamentary elections of the 14-party alliance and the future of the alliance. They offered to clarify the matter in advance. In reply, the Prime Minister said, "We will also hold the next vote in alliance."
She also said that the 14-party alliance would remain united.
It was learned that the Prime Minister has expressed anger over the statements made by some leaders of the 14-party alliance criticizing the government at different times.
She said it was not appropriate to criticize the government from the ruling party's alliance. If you criticize the party in this way, the opposition will use it as a weapon.
Some leaders of the alliance also agreed with the Prime Minister and said that many of them have got various benefits of the government including MP-ministers in the last 13 years due to being in the alliance.
It was also learned that during the meeting, AL President Sheikh Hasina suggested to strengthen the allied parties. She assured that she would cooperate with them if needed.
Sheikh Hasina also instructed 14 parties to deal with the opposition forces politically through field programmes, sources said.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haque Inu, Jatiya Party (JP) President Anwar Hossain Monju, Samyabadi Dal (ML) General Secretary Dilip Barua, AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and other leaders of the 14-party alliance were present at the meeting.


