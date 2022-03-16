US confronts China over military aid to Russia

WASHINGTON, Mar 15: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confronted his Chinese counterpart face-to-face Monday about the communist world power supporting Russia militarily and economically in its attack on Ukraine.

Sullivan huddled with China's top foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome as reports broke that Moscow had reached out to China because it's running out of military supplies as

its invasion of Ukraine nears the third week and amid fierce opposition from Ukrainian troops.

Two administration officials told the Associated Press that the U.S. had determined that China signaled to Russia it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West. The officials said that assessment had been relayed to Western and Asian allies and partners earlier Monday.

"Moscow has received a positive response from Beijing," said one official, describing a diplomatic cable sent to U.S. embassies asking for them to inform their host governments of the information. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive information. -NY Post





