Saudi FM arrives



Foreign Miniser AKA Abdul Momen greets his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received his Saudi counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 6:07pm. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were also present.

Saudi Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, he will also hold a "tete-a-tete" with his Bangladesh's counterpart at a city hotel which

will be followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries.

However, Foreign Minister Momen hosted a dinner in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister at a city hotel on Tuesday.

The Saudi Foreign Minister and Dr Momen will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the political consultation between the two countries.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will host lunch in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister.

The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon wrapping up his visit that might see signing of a number of cooperation documents. Foreign Minister Dr Momen will see him off at the airport.











Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Dhaka on a brief visit on Tuesday evening to discuss bi-lateral issues including investment and geo-political issues and Rohingyarepatriation from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received his Saudi counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 6:07pm. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were also present.Saudi Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, he will also hold a "tete-a-tete" with his Bangladesh's counterpart at a city hotel whichwill be followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries.However, Foreign Minister Momen hosted a dinner in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister at a city hotel on Tuesday.The Saudi Foreign Minister and Dr Momen will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the political consultation between the two countries.Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will host lunch in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister.The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon wrapping up his visit that might see signing of a number of cooperation documents. Foreign Minister Dr Momen will see him off at the airport.