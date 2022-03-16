Recruiting agencies demand abolition of syndicate in manpower export to Malaysia

The leaders of Sammilito Samannoy Front (SSF) of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) demanded cancellation of the syndicate system in exporting manpower to Malaysia as well as keeping the labour market open for all valid recruiting agents.

The demand was placed in a protest meeting at a city hotel in Dhaka organized by the SSF at Monday night.

SSF President Dr Mohammed Faruque presided over the meeting while its Secretary General Mostafa Mahmood, Senior Vice-President Reaz-ul-Islam and others also spoke.

Dr Faruque claimed the syndicate members are grabbing the entire manpower export mechanism in favour of themselves due to lack of elected committee in BAIRA, the apex body of the recruiters.