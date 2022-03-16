2 fake DGFI men held

FARIDPUR, Mar 15: Detective Branch (DB) of Faridpur district police arrested two fake Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) members from the housing estate area in Faridpur town on Tuesday.

The arrestees are Md. Anwar Hossain Babu,54, a former army member and his son Limon Babu, 24, residents of Haldibari village in Kaunia upazila of Rangpur district.

Tipped-off, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them, said Rakikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Faridpur DB Police.

During the drive, the DB men also seized 8 unlicensed walkie-talkies, blank stamps with signature, SIM cards and a private car from their possession. Legal action will be taken against them, he added. -UNB









