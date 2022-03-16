Video
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 15: A fire broke out on a moving bus on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila on Tuesday.
The fire started in the bus named 'New Edition' around 12 pm.
Fortunately all the passengers of the bus managed to get down from it immediately.
At first locals tried to douse the flames as transport movement was stopped on the highway following the fire incident.
Later two fire tending vehicles of Kumira and Sitakunda managed to douse the flames after half an hour.
Md Nurul Alam Dulal, Senior Officer of Sitakunda fire service, said according to the bus driver and his assistant the fire broke out due to overheating of the engine.
Most parts of the bus were burnt but no casualties were reported, he said.     -UNB


