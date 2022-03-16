Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Supreme Court Bar Assoc polls begin

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

The voting in two-day elections to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2022-2023 began on Tuesday in a festive mood.
A total of 8,623 members of SCBA are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls to elect fourteen office bearers. Fifty-two booths have been installed to facilitate casting votes.
Court officials said that the balloting will continue from 10am to 5pm until today (Wednesday).
A seven-member election sub-committee led by senior advocate AY Moshiujjaman will conduct the polls.
The election will be held for a total of 14 posts including one President, two Vice-President, one Secretary, one Treasurer, two Assistant Secretary and seven Executive Member posts.
Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus (Kajal), secretary of the Supreme Court Bar, said that the voting for the seven members of the executive committee would be held digitally.
Former additional attorney general Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Advocate Md Abdun Nur Dulal are vying for the posts of president and secretary from the pro-independence White Panel respectively.
Advocate Mohammad Hossain and Advocate Shahidul Islam are contesting the two posts of vice-president, Advocate Md Iqbal Karim for treasurer, Advocate Harunur Rashid and Barrister Hamidur Mejbah are vying for the two posts of assistant secretary. Advocate Fatema Begum Rina, Advocate Hasan Tarik, Advocate Moniruzzaman Rana, Advocate Munmun Nahar, Advocate Shaifik Raihan Shaon, Advocate Subroto Kumar Kundu and Advocate Shahdat Hossain Razib are contesting the seven posts of executive committee members from the White Panel.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health Watch report on C-19 launched  
2 fake DGFI men held
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
Supreme Court Bar Assoc polls begin
Distribution companies ensure uninterrupted power supply
9 to die for Naogaon triple murder
JCD agitates resenting BCL torture of DU students


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft