Supreme Court Bar Assoc polls begin

The voting in two-day elections to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2022-2023 began on Tuesday in a festive mood.

A total of 8,623 members of SCBA are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls to elect fourteen office bearers. Fifty-two booths have been installed to facilitate casting votes.

Court officials said that the balloting will continue from 10am to 5pm until today (Wednesday).

A seven-member election sub-committee led by senior advocate AY Moshiujjaman will conduct the polls.

The election will be held for a total of 14 posts including one President, two Vice-President, one Secretary, one Treasurer, two Assistant Secretary and seven Executive Member posts.

Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus (Kajal), secretary of the Supreme Court Bar, said that the voting for the seven members of the executive committee would be held digitally.

Former additional attorney general Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Advocate Md Abdun Nur Dulal are vying for the posts of president and secretary from the pro-independence White Panel respectively.

Advocate Mohammad Hossain and Advocate Shahidul Islam are contesting the two posts of vice-president, Advocate Md Iqbal Karim for treasurer, Advocate Harunur Rashid and Barrister Hamidur Mejbah are vying for the two posts of assistant secretary. Advocate Fatema Begum Rina, Advocate Hasan Tarik, Advocate Moniruzzaman Rana, Advocate Munmun Nahar, Advocate Shaifik Raihan Shaon, Advocate Subroto Kumar Kundu and Advocate Shahdat Hossain Razib are contesting the seven posts of executive committee members from the White Panel. -BSS













