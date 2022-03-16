Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Distribution companies ensure uninterrupted power supply

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Vexing power disruption once made people's life miserable, but the situation has been changed and now the country's people are getting uninterrupted supply of electricity, thanks to the government for implementing a number of projects to enhance the capacity of distribution companies.
"Our mission is now to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply at a rational price to all as the government has already brought country's 100 percent population under power coverage," state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said.
Country's power generation capacity has stood at 25,514 MW and each and every distribution company has been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the 4.19 crore consumers, said Nasrul.
"Our visionary leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open Payra power plant and also declare the government's landmark success of bringing cent percent population under electricity coverage on March 21," he added.
According to the Power Division, the government has constructed 6.19 lakh kilometres power line and 13,017 circuit kilometers transmission line so far across the country to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity across the country.
It said the government has provided power connections to 3.11 crore new consumers with expansion of 3.59 lakh kilometres new distribution line and 5,213 circuit kilometres of transmission line in the last 13 years.
During the period, the power generation capacity has increased more than 5 times as the capacity was 4,942 MW in January 2009, which has now stand at 25,514 MW till February 2022 (including captive and renewable energy).
The government is also importing 1160 MW electricity from India. "Move is underway to import electricity from clean energy sources such as hydro power from Nepal and Bhutan and solar power from India," Nasrul added.
According to the Power System Master Plan (PSMP) 2016, Bangladesh has an aspiration to become a high-income country by 2041 with increasing the country's power generation capacity to 60,000 MW.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government has a target to generate 60,000-MW electricity by 2041, as the government materialized its earlier vision-2021 by increasing generation capacity to 25,514 MW from 24,000 MW," PSMP said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health Watch report on C-19 launched  
2 fake DGFI men held
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
Supreme Court Bar Assoc polls begin
Distribution companies ensure uninterrupted power supply
9 to die for Naogaon triple murder
JCD agitates resenting BCL torture of DU students


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft