Tigresses seal a landmark victory

Nothing tastes sweeter than victory. But it is even sweeter when the victory is attained against a reputable and established stronger rival in the field.



Defeating Pakistan, one of the strongest teams in the 12th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, our tigresses in red and green not only created history of first ever victory in the largest podium of global women's cricket, but in some respect it also avenged the defeat of our national team in the recently concluded T20 world cup. The match held in Hamilton, New Zealand was full to the brim with all sorts of cricketing thrill and suspense. However, our girls had the last smile with a nail biting 9 run victory.



This victory, however, also evokes the sweet memory of our national cricket team winning against mighty Pakistan national side in 1999 men's ODI World Cup, when Bangladesh debuted in the format for the first time. We expect our girls to repeat the same performance based on skills and self confidence in the upcoming matches of the tournament too.



Needs be mentioned, this is not the first time Bangladeshi girls have achieved such success in games and sports. We believe, if the unique agility and prowess they performed in recent years - clinching championships in various fields of sports reflect - they can surely emerge as a giant killing team to reckon with.



However, this is also true the fanfare and financial incentives our women cricketers enjoy falls much short to our male cricketers. Yet, over and again, they have proved, if the balance is tipped in their favour, they can rise to the occasion with growing confidence. Unfortunately, women cricketers in our country still face barriers, in terms of comprehensive social acceptance and logistical support. If these prejudices and challenges can be removed the quickest, they can flourish in the light of massive potentials.



We think, such a success of our tigresses against Pakistan in the face of various constraints is a milestone. We also hope that this success will further strengthen our women's national cricket team with a pool of talented players. This victory once again merits the demand for our female cricketers' equal access to all kinds of cricket training and facilities. For this to happen, the private sector can also get engaged promoting women's cricket in the country.



Once more, we congratulate the coaches, players, officials and supporters of the team-tigress. Last but not least, in any form of sports there is no room for complacency, our players and team management must stick to this truth. Lest we forget, success that yields complacency for a team may well take it back to square one.