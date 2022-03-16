Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Tigresses seal a landmark victory

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Nothing tastes sweeter than victory. But it is even sweeter when the victory is attained against a reputable and established stronger rival in the field.

Defeating Pakistan, one of the strongest teams in the 12th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, our tigresses in red and green not only created history of first ever victory in the largest podium of global women's cricket, but in some respect it also avenged the defeat of our national team in the recently concluded T20 world cup. The match held in Hamilton, New Zealand was full to the brim with all sorts of cricketing thrill and suspense. However, our girls had the last smile with a nail biting 9 run victory.

This victory, however, also evokes the sweet memory of our national cricket team winning against mighty Pakistan national side in 1999 men's ODI World Cup, when Bangladesh debuted in the format for the first time. We expect our girls to repeat the same performance based on skills and self confidence in the upcoming matches of the tournament too.

Needs be mentioned, this is not the first time Bangladeshi girls have achieved such success in games and sports. We believe, if the unique agility and prowess they performed in recent years - clinching championships in various fields of sports reflect - they can surely emerge as a giant killing team to reckon with.

However, this is also true the fanfare and financial incentives our women cricketers enjoy falls much short to our male cricketers. Yet, over and again, they have proved, if the balance is tipped in their favour, they can rise to the occasion with growing confidence. Unfortunately, women cricketers in our country still face barriers, in terms of comprehensive social acceptance and logistical support. If these prejudices and challenges can be removed the quickest, they can flourish in the light of massive potentials.  

We think, such a success of our tigresses against Pakistan in the face of various constraints is a milestone. We also hope that this success will further strengthen our women's national cricket team with a pool of talented players. This victory once again merits the demand for our female cricketers' equal access to all kinds of cricket training and facilities. For this to happen, the private sector can also get engaged promoting women's cricket in the country.

Once more, we congratulate the coaches, players, officials and supporters of the team-tigress. Last but not least, in any form of sports there is no room for complacency, our players and team management must stick to this truth. Lest we forget, success that yields complacency for a team may well take it back to square one.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigresses seal a landmark victory
A separate waste management system for Dhaka
BD-KSA eye on diversifying bilateral ties
EU mission to review rights standards for GSP
Fear of soaring food prices looms large
A significant boost in BD-UAE ties
PM gives a boost to research knowledge
PM’s intervention can bust abnormal price hike


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft