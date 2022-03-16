Rise of commodity prices ahead Ramadan

Dear Sir

In the holy month of Ramadan, in fact, the prices of daily necessities in our country usually increase at a comparative rate. In Muslim-majority countries, this scenario is undesirable, but it is a common fact, happens every year.



Currently, rising commodity prices have caused suffering among lower and middle class families. Due to the Corona epidemic, on the one hand, human peoples' income has decreased, on the other hand, commodity prices have increased. If the rate increases further in the upcoming Ramadan month, it will go beyond the purchasing power of a class of people. Lower and middle class families will be under pressure. Therefore, the authorities have to play an important role in protecting the warehousing of goods from unscrupulous syndicates.



Simultaneously, the supply of adulterated food must be stopped. If people cannot buy daily commodities what is the implication of economic development? Therefore, authorities responsible must engage in reducing daily commodities to ensure peoples' interest.



Md Hasanur Islam

Student, Jagannath University