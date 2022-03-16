

The emptiness in today’s student politics



Although politics is called 'King of Principles' or 'King's Policy', in Bangladesh 'Student Politics' is called the King of all politics. All the political parties in this country are sitting in the seat of power using their affiliated student organizations. The stronger the student organization, the stronger the party. Each party is always ready to recruit students, competing.



The student body of this country played a glorious role in the language movement of '52. Then the mass uprising of '69, the great war of independence of '71 and the mass movement of '90 saw the student community of the country play a leading role.



The subsequent history is unfortunate and tragic. From the shadow of the political party, the leaders and activists of various student organizations have turned away from the policy ideology and started engaging in various violent activities including murder, terrorism, extortion, occupation, tender bidding.



In the sixties and seventies, student politics in this country was for the welfare of the people, for the protection of the public interest, for the realization of the just rights of ordinary students, for the fight against injustice. But sadly now student politics has turned into cancer in Bangladesh. Contrary to the fair demands of ordinary students, chaotic situation is being created in the campuses for their own and the party's low interest. As a result, in the current context, student politics seems to be numb.



I will cite the 'Quota Reform Movement' and the 'Safe Roads Movement' as examples for those who think that the sun of independence will set when student politics ceases. These two movements are considered to be the biggest and most successful movements since the anti-dictator Ershad movement.



Student politics was not only helpful in these two movements but we have also seen opposition from the student organizations of the ruling party. Nevertheless, the united apolitical movement of the students has succeeded. This proves that apolitical student movement without student politics will be enough to protect the interests of the state at present.



The current political student organizations have become pocket organizations of political leaders and parties. As a result, the political student organizations are looking after the interests of the party before the interests of the country and the nation.



Again, for those who think that the continuity of leadership will be ruined if student politics is stopped, I will present the benefits of student parliament as an example. Student politics builds national leadership through party leadership but student parliament builds national leadership through the leadership of its student masses. In order to maintain the continuity of leadership, it is necessary to introduce student parliament in educational institutions and not in student politics.



Organizational political activities at Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) have been banned in the face of general student movement after the assassination of BUET's AbrarFahad. Many wise students have demanded ban on student politics.



In the name of student politics, tender bazaar and extortion are going on. This kind of politics should be banned.



Many academics have called for an end to student politics. The question of the necessity / non-necessity of student politics has come to the fore in the last few days of student clashes. People are divided into pros and cons, but no one seems to have a seemingly simple solution. Both sides aim to rid the current student politics of corruption, only their approaches are different.



Those who oppose student politics argue that the current state of student politics is miserable - party quarrels, hall occupation, clashes, death. So they are in favour of banning this student politics.



In fact, student politics is not a cause of conflict, but a number of factors are apparent in the current situation.



First of all, student politics is taking away invaluable time from the life of students. A lot of time is spent on various activities including processions, meetings, and tents. Some of them are busy with group and organizational work by dropping out of class. As a result, most of the student leaders are gaining ownership of the so-called paper called Ignorance Certificate.



Second, student politics has led to a decline in research. Most of the students don't even think about research as much as they think about group matters. Many student leaders are so busy doing group work that they do not get a chance to meet the textbook. As a result, it takes them three years to complete one year. Which is the ultimate threat to the education system.



Thirdly, the students who are interested in doing politics through their elder brothers are more focused on seizing power than studying. Not only in universities or colleges, there are also school-based organizations in the country now, where even if not direct politics, the art of politics, the seizure of power can be seen among the students.



A family has many dreams about a student. The children of financially self-sufficient families are educated in a royal way. But by enrolling meritorious students from poor families in colleges and universities, a dream comes true. After finishing his studies, the student has a dream to brighten the face of his parents and to take the helm of the poor family. But due to the poisonous touch of student politics, many meritorious students lost their lives for no reason and many meritorious students got involved in politics and engaged in various misdeeds.



Fourth, politics is not a profession, a student enters politics in his student life to become a politician in the future. He has to make a living by doing business or job on his own merits. And even if you enter politics, there is no rule that money will come from politics. Those who are elected members of parliament through politics and get the responsibility of various ministries of the government, they only get financial benefits including salary.



Therefore, where ideological politics does not provide money, it is not meaningful to be involved in student politics for long seven to eight years. Rather, it is important to acquire your knowledge and qualifications during this time.



Fifth, in the meantime, a large section of students have lost faith in the traditional political system and are opting for extremism. Various dishonest people and organizations around the world are taking advantage of this. They are pushing the student community more and more towards extremism to satisfy their narrow interests.



In conclusion, there are necessities or many positive aspects of student politics. However, the way in which meritorious students are being killed by politics and the education system is being lashed, there are more negative aspects. To the value of a life, to the foundation of the education system, the thousands of benefits and necessities of student politics become worthless.

Easin Taha, Essayist

and columnist











