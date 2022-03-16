Bangladesh’s forest heritage lacks balanced support

Forests in Bangladesh are the home of the great biodiversity of species and unique landscapes, which draw global attention. International aid, especially from the United States Agency of International Development, provides strong support for keeping this global heritage protected. But the applied co-management model is donor-driven and neglects the partnership with Bangladesh state agencies. This unbalanced approach will fail in the long run because it lacks the durable support by the state.



Donor driven co-management of natural heritage: In order to safeguard the natural heritage Bangladesh runs 51 forest protected areas amounting to 815607.42 ha, which is 3.17% of the country's total area. Since 2004 the co-management model is applied and strongly promoted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Non-state actors are substantially involved. The donor provided financial and technical assistance and implemented a series of development projects, most prominent Nishorgo Support Project and Climate-Resilient Ecosystems and Livelihoods.



For implementing projects, USAID invested a total of US$ 43.07 million. Round about 95% of the fund was spent to various non-state actors, e.g., International Resources Group or Winrock International. State organisations were involved solely to comply with formal administrative obligations, such as formalising the project agreement and other prescribed documents and policies in the country system. So, the pertinent question is, can such a strategy of undermining state agencies' role be short-sighted and hinder sustainability in managing forest resources?



The danger of neglecting state agencies: Neglecting state agencies will create long-term negative impacts on the co-management and sustained forests. Pushed by the US Aid Agency, co-management activities were initiated in 21 protected areas and established 26 co-management committees from 2003 to 2017. International actors and actors of civil society jump into the projects quickly as long as they are financed by foreign money. In the moment the financial support stopped, the activities went down, and proper protection of the areas vanished. Only a state agency can be permanently responsible and maintain a transparent formal chain of accountability, not NGOs or international actors.



Moreover, non-state actors' development priorities and agendas shift frequently, failing to build the necessary consistent management program for decades and centuries. Hence, the new donor strategy of mainly employing non-state actors and neglecting state agencies is short-sighted.



In addition, the massive involvement of donors and other non-state actors has reduced the government potential to provide key ecological services. Many current and former government officials started working for the USAID, leaving from the state domain. Such an approach permits the government less access to capacity building programs and key public activities for safeguarding biodiversity in the forest. Overall, the biased co-management erodes state legitimacy and the ability of a long time good stewardship of protected areas.



Solutions: toward a balanced partnership: A balanced partnership and participation of actors from different tiers promise far-reaching ownership and sustainable solution. However, to what extent should NGOs or donors be involved in co-management? Sustainable solutions need to address the different specific strengths of each actor group. NGOs have a high potential for innovative ideas and convenient community-level access. Hence, they can actively engage in innovative solutions on the ground and extension functions, such as community mobilisation for conserving natural resources.



In contrast, the state forest agency possesses long-term experiences, specific knowledge, and various policy instruments to perform site-specific management and conservation work. Furthermore, state institutions have the legitimacy and power structures to govern decision-making, particularly planning project documents, mobilising financial and technical resources, and monitoring and evaluating protocols.



Donor agencies' active involvement can ensure substantial collaboration with recipient agencies and provides stable conditions for developing innovative prospects by exchanging financial resources, knowledge and technologies. With this, they can support the government in making policies and implementing them at the grassroots.



Overall, the development pathway should focus on balanced participation and collaboration among diverse actors based on levels and scales of operation. Overall, the state apparatus could be proactive in governing policymaking and leading or coordinating the overall planning, implementation and safeguard mechanisms from the top. The NGOs could be active in executing specialised and delegated policy tasks and supporting bureaucracies in policymaking. The donors could be active in mobilising appropriate resources and cooperation but reactive in advocating policymaking and governance.

Dr Saifur Rahman is an Alexander von Humboldt Post Doctoral research fellow at the Technical University of Dresden, Germany and currently working as Deputy Secretary for the government of Bangladesh.

Prof Dr Max Krott is the Chair of Forest and Nature Conservation Policy at the Georg-August University, Goettingen, Germany









