Factors influencing labour migration

People's movement around the world for livelihood is an ancient phenomenon, which has been characterized since the beginning of human civilization by economic, social, political, cultural, environmental, health, education and transportation factors. According to scholars and philosophers around the world, migration commonly takes place because of imbalance in employment, wages, security, and environment between states or origin country and destination country.



Differences of demand and supply of labour (formal and informal) in global markets are the main mechanisms that influence international migration. According to neoclassical economics theory, differences in wages, employment rates and facilities for improved livelihoods are the main cause of international migration. However, this theory supports that movement of labour in bulk amount from capital-poor and labour force rich countries to capital rich and labour force poor countries hence catalyze the process of capital transfer in the opposite direction. The people from south, and underdeveloped or developing countries migrate to developed or western countries with the expectation to have higher earnings over a specific period of time. However, the migration is also anticipated to continue to occur till there is constant demand of skill workers in the host countries.



Despite differences between labour supply and demand in labour market, the migration is the result of collective decision of a group of people or nation to maximize income and employment opportunities and to minimize risks for livelihoods; which in academic term called new economics of migration theory. In other sense, job security or employers welfare facilities in destination countries magnetize the skill or experienced people from underdeveloped or developing countries to migrate.



Scholars like Everett Spurgeon Lee (A Theory of Migration, 1966) identified factors associates with origin countries and factors associates with destination countries- which he termed as push and pull factors for migration. In general lack of services or employment, low wages, lack of security or safety, inequality, political instability, natural disaster or hazards, climate change, poverty etc. has been considered as push factor, whereas opportunities to better services, higher wages, security, less corruption, family reunification etc. are categorized as pull factor for migration.



After the independence of Bangladesh in 1971, the country strived for decades to reconstruct its economy and resolve the unemployment challenges through different mechanisms and strategies. Within three decades of its independence, the country's' economy has largely been shifted from sole dependency on agriculture to readymade garment exports and remittances earns from Bangladeshi origin migrant workers. According to IOM World Migration Report in 2022, Bangladesh is in 6th position as global supplier of migrant workers, and one of the top Asian countries in the world as remittance receiver. Apart from persuasion of brokers (Intermediaries or locally called Dalal) and recruitment agencies (RAs), millions of people from Bangladesh migrate every year utilizing their social networks and capitals.



In our country, rural areas are the major source of contractual worker who are less educated, less skilled, and less aware on the safe migration process. Though the country secure its economic growth by balancing its export and import and flourishing the industrial development, and hence lowering the push factors for migration, thousands of people both male and female are migrating as contractual labour for diverse reasons.



Neighbours of remittance receivers or migrant families are largely influenced by migrants' remittance behaviour includes income growth and diversification, asset building, poverty alleviation, and social acceptance. Cravings for rapid economic development, and changing fate overnight in majority cases has been considered as main reason for migration even though the cost for migration is higher from Bangladesh (Situation Analysis of migration context and policy framework in Bangladesh, 2015) comparing to other labour sending countries.



The trends of less (46.52%) or semi skill workers (15.54%) migration (BMET Database on category wise migration from 1978 to 2019) somehow depicted the picture of migration craziness. Majority of these workers are less interested to receive skill training or relevant experiences before migration. According to BOMSA and WARBE DF (CSOs working in migration field in Bangladesh) fewer cases found that the worker got their expected jobs or salaries in overseas. Rather, thousands experienced exploitation, inequality and abuse in every year.



There are fewer studies on potential or outbound migrant workers to analyze the reasons for migration in depth. According to IOM 'Drivers of migration in Bangladesh survey 2020', majority of potential migrants were young, working age men who had attained at least some level of formal education, and 40% of these people were unemployed before electing to migrate, and 90% had no personal income or insufficient income while staying in country. However, the key drivers of migration identified in that report were that most potential workers were planning to migrate because of getting better job opportunities and livelihoods though they have employment or alternative opportunities within the country. Even though, the scholars identified opportunities to increase social statuses as another reason for migration among the youths.



Based on the painstaking analysis of these acceptable and recognized theories and factors, we would like to place two new hypotheses as concoction of the existing. Reviewing of studies, surveys, advocacy papers of different civil society organizations (CSOs), NGOs and think tanks articles, and of course beyond any solid argument these two hypotheses has been developed, though the task is yet to finalize and reach towards final statement.



Overconfidence Theory: Psychological setting with firm belief to strive all circumstances regarding choosing fanciful livelihood options motivates a person or a group of people for migrating or settlement to a newer place beyond their origin.



Disillusionment Theory: Motivated for migration (in home or abroad) by enviousness towards others success to gain social and economic benefits from migration and remittances.



According to the young people who recently migrated to different European countries including Italy and Greece from Bangladesh (BOMSA and WARBE DF), all their companions who were between 20 and 50 years of age choose imperil paths for migration because of their overconfidence or disappointment. Therefore, the people under these two migration hypothesis are taking risks for their migration, ignoring the migration system, documents processing and skill training. All these irrational activities including the exertion of traffickers are making the migration illegal and challenging for the aspirants.



Though the Bangladesh government enacted and developed a good number of acts, policies, strategies and action plans to make labour migration fair and decent, yet the social practices and mind set among the people are ready to accept and practice. It requires exponential activities to carry at society and community level to create awareness against risky migration, measuring own ability to tackle situation on and after migration, and build social cohesion to accept migrants success.

Aminul Hoque Tushar, Migration Analyst and Development Activist











