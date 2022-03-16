Video
Home Countryside

72 detained on different charges in 5 dists

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

A total of 72 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Bhola, Narsingdi, Meherpur and Joypurhat, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 61 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.
Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 32 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Saturday.
Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A fugitive convict was arrested by police in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Md Nasu, 30, son of late Sultan Ahmed, a resident of Sajirhat Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested Nasu from Banglabazar area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila at night.
Nasu was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment in a case. He was fugitive for long, the OC added.
NARSINGDI: Five members of a fraudster gang were arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-11 on Saturday night from Bhelanagar area in the district for swindling Tk 200 crore from small investors.
The arrested persons are: Shah Sultan Multipurpose Company Chairman Md Shah Alam, and his four associates Delwar Hossain Sikder, Kazi Mane Ullah, Sumon Mollah and Abdul Hannan Mollah.
RAB-11 nabbed them when they were holding a secret meeting, according to a press release of the elite force.
In 2010, Shah Alam formed a Shariah-based financial company, called 'Shah Sultan Multipurpose Financial Company' in Ghoradia area under Chinishpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district capitalising the religious feelings of people.
During RAB-11 interrogation, Shah Alam said his company had over 300 employees who were hardly paid.
Besides, he formed an executive body of 24 members and 20 directors who ran four companies under the organization.
They used to collect money from customers through DPS on a monthly basis promising high profit. So far, they have collected around Tk 200 crore.
When the depositors, hard-hit by Covid-19, started asking for their money back, the company closed the office and staff went underground, the press release said.
Omar Farooq, managing director of the company and Masood Rana, deputy managing director of the company bought 5 to 6 acres of land in different places of Narsingdi with the investors' money. Besides, they bought 7 to 8 acres of land for the company, they said during the interrogation.
MEHERPUR: Police have arrested a man who cloned the cell phone number of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the district.
Police arrested him from Kaunia PS area in Barisal District on Saturday.
The arrested person is Imran Hossain Hira, 22, son of Haider Ali, a resident of Durgapur Village under Pirojpur PS of Barisal District. Although he is a factory worker by profession, he is known to be quite skilled in mobiles and laptops.
A computer and 3 Android mobile phones were also seized from his possession during the drive.
Superintendent of Police (SP) in Meherpur Rafiul Alam confirmed the information at a press briefing on Sunday afternoon.
Additional SP Jamirul Islam and Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan were also present there.
The arrested is an accused of four cases.
However, the arrested was produced before the court.
Earlier on February 7, the official mobile number of the Meherpur DC was cloned, and money was demanded from various people.
In the wake of that incident, a general diary was lodged with Meherpur Sadar PS and later, a case was filed under the Digital Security Act.
JOYPURHAT: Four persons were arrested by police with 12kg of electric copper wire and 10kg of copper wire of transmitter coil from different areas in the district town on Friday night.
The arrested persons are Delwar Hossain, 31, Jaminul Islam, 40, Ershadul, 32, Anwar Hossain, 30.
Joypurhat PS OC Alamgir Jahan said police arrested four persons in separate drives in different areas of the district town on Friday night on charges of stealing electric wire and seized 12 kg of electric copper wire and 10 kg of copper wire of transmitter coil from their possession. They stole these copper wires.
A case was filed against the arrested persons with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.



