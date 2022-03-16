Cultural competition  in Gaibandha college held

GAIBANDHA, Mar 15: A cultural competition was held in Gaibandha Government College on Sunday, marking the golden jubilee of independence.

Principal of the college Professor Md. Khalilur Rahman formally inaugurated the function as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Rahman urged the students to know the real history of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.

Later, the competition was held in the hallroom of the college. A good number of students participated in the competition spontaneously.









