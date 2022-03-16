Farmer electrocuted in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Mar 15: A farmer was electrocuted in Petrol Pump area adjacent to the district town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ayat Ali, 40, son of Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Bahula Thikadar Bari area.

Local sources said Ayat Ali came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was cutting grass for his cattle at a field in Petrol Pump area beside the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.









