Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:26 AM
Home Countryside

Farmer electrocuted in Habiganj

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Mar 15: A farmer was electrocuted in Petrol Pump area adjacent to the district town on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ayat Ali, 40, son of Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Bahula Thikadar Bari area.
Local sources said Ayat Ali came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was cutting grass for his cattle at a field in Petrol Pump area beside the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.






