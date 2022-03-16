|
Farmer electrocuted in Habiganj
|
HABIGANJ, Mar 15: A farmer was electrocuted in Petrol Pump area adjacent to the district town on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ayat Ali, 40, son of Moqbul Hossain, a resident of Bahula Thikadar Bari area.
Local sources said Ayat Ali came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was cutting grass for his cattle at a field in Petrol Pump area beside the Habiganj-Shayestaganj Road, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.