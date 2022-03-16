Thrust on special monitoring to prevent adulteration of food



A rally was brought out in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday to mark the Consumer Rights Day. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was 'Fairness in Digital Finance'.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district administration and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) jointly organized the programmes.

In the morning around 10 AM, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the conference room of the district collectorate building.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Robiul Hasan addressed the function as chief guest.

Moderated by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Rezaul Islam, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional Police Super of C Circle Udoy Kumar Saha, District Market Investigator Shah Moazzem Hossain and President of District Druggist SamityAbdur Rashid Sarker.

Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation was done by Assistant Director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Abdus Salam through a multimedia projector.

The speakers, in their speech, said, it is very important to ensure quality in every aspect of food production, processing and marketing.

They also emphasized conducting raids and special monitoring to prevent adulteration of food considering the consumers' interest.

ADM Robiul Hasan said, the government formulated Consumers' Right Protection Act, 2009 for ensuring consumers' rights through ensuring quality and fair prices of products.

He also urged all the employees of the Directorate of National Consumer

Rights Protection here to be more serious and more professional to ensure the consumer rights anyhow.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different organisations held various programmes. A discussion meeting was organized jointly by district administration, NCRP, and Consumers Rights of Bangladesh.

The meeting was held in the conference room of the District Collectorate Building. It was presided over by ADC (General) Md. Nazmul Islam Sarker.

Among others, ADM Farzana Khanom, Assistant Director of DNCRP Ridoy Rongon Bonik, District Mahila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, President of Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mujibur Rahman Belal, its former president Badal Rahman, CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, its GS Monowar Hossain Rony, Chairman of Jatiyo Mahila Sangstha Mansura Zaman Nutun, and Mahila Parishad's President Advocate Maya Bhowmik spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out. After the discussion meeting, a promotional truck-show was also arranged on main roads in the town.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and the DNCRP brought out a rally from the circuit house premises. After parading main roads, the rally ended on the premises of the DC office.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference hall of the DC office. DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman was present as chief guest at the meeting. It was chaired by Additional District Magistrate Munira Parvin. ASP (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan was present as special guest.

Speakers said, ahead of the holly Ramadan artificial crisis of commodities and price hike of essentials must not be tolerated.

Food adulteration has to be prevented at any cost; traders and shopkeepers should be morally, religiously and ideally fair-minded, they further said.

They suggested, local administration is ready to conduct mobile courts round the year; but everybody must have to come forward to keep daily commodity prices stable.

Assistant Director of DNCRP Debashis Roy conducted the meeting.

Among others, Trader Association GS Md Golam Mawla Nakib, President of CAB-district unit Ziaul Ahsan, Director of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Imran Hossain Akon, and edible oil trader Doel Khan spoke.







