Two crushed under train in Narsingdi, Sirajganj

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Sirajganj, on Saturday.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A young man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sadeq, son of Md Dhanu Mia, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Palashtali union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sadeq was walking on the railway line near Hatubhanga Railway Station in Shahpur area at around 5:15pm wearing earphone. At that time, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express Train hit Sadeq, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals recovered the body and took to the deceased's house.

Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Imayedul Jahedi said they did not receive the information yet.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alam Hossain, 25, son of late Sanwar Hossain, a resident of Haiderpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Railway Police Harun ur Rashid Mridha said Alam Hossain was walking on the rail line in Chawk Shahbazpur area in the morning. At that time, he fell under a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Ishwardi. He was killed on the spot.

