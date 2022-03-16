Woman dies after getting mother’s death news

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, Mar 15: A woman died after she got her mother's death news in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Nurunnahar Daya, 60, wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Norendrapur Village in the upazila, and her mother Hasena Banu, 80.

According to family sources, Nurunnahar rushed to her father's house at Krisnapur Village around 8pm after she got the death news. Later, she became senseless there.

Nurunnahar was immediately taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared her dead, Krisnapur Union Parishad Chairman Emdadul Haque said.















