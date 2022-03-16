Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people murdered in Mymensingh, Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bogura, in three days.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Sajib Prakash, 22, son of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Dattapur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sajib along with his friends went to visit Oras at Bura Pir's shrine in Nandail at night.
While returning from there, a group of miscreants attacked on Sajib at Mazar Bus Stand on the Mymensingh-Zilaganj Highway and stabbed him, leaving the youth critically injured.
Sensing the matter, Sajib's friends rushed in and rescued him.
They, later, took him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Zilaganj Hospital for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
BOGURA: A man was hacked to death allegedly by some schoolboys in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Atoar Rahman, 35, son of Bulu Akhand, a resident of Natmoricha Village under Bihar Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.
The deceased's brother Sanwar Hossain filed a case with Shibganj PS accusing 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the killing.
Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das said some school going boys of Natmaricha Village had a quarrel over going to a picnic. When Atoar went to settle the quarrel, the boys started beating him with rods, leaving him critically injured.  
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Atoar dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The arrested persons are Nazmul Hossain Akhand and his wife Anwara Begum, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
72 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Cultural competition  in Gaibandha college held
Farmer electrocuted in Habiganj
Thrust on special monitoring to prevent adulteration of food
Two crushed under train in Narsingdi, Sirajganj
Woman dies after getting mother’s death news
Bhaluka unit of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon formed an hour-long human chain
Two people murdered in Mymensingh, Bogura


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft