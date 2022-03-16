Two people murdered in Mymensingh, Bogura

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bogura, in three days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sajib Prakash, 22, son of Shahab Uddin, a resident of Dattapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sajib along with his friends went to visit Oras at Bura Pir's shrine in Nandail at night.

While returning from there, a group of miscreants attacked on Sajib at Mazar Bus Stand on the Mymensingh-Zilaganj Highway and stabbed him, leaving the youth critically injured.

Sensing the matter, Sajib's friends rushed in and rescued him.

They, later, took him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Zilaganj Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: A man was hacked to death allegedly by some schoolboys in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Atoar Rahman, 35, son of Bulu Akhand, a resident of Natmoricha Village under Bihar Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.

The deceased's brother Sanwar Hossain filed a case with Shibganj PS accusing 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the killing.

Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das said some school going boys of Natmaricha Village had a quarrel over going to a picnic. When Atoar went to settle the quarrel, the boys started beating him with rods, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Atoar dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The arrested persons are Nazmul Hossain Akhand and his wife Anwara Begum, the OC added.











