Schoolgirl kills self in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Mar 15: Posting status on Facebook, a schoolgirl killed self by jumping from a multi-storey building in Swadesh Bazar area in the district on Sunday at around 4pm.

Deceased Orkapriya Dhar Sreeja,16, was identified as daughter of Swapan Dhar, a teacher of Police Lines area of Shreeja Nagar. She was a class ten student of Vidyamayi Balika High School in the city.

By around 2pm, she posted the status on Facebook blaming her family for taking decision of suicide.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Shah Kamal Akand confirmed the matter.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC said.








