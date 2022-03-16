British PM says West must end Russian energy ‘addiction’

LONDON, March 15: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for the West to end its "addiction" to Russian energy, which he says allows President Vladimir Putin to "blackmail" the world.

Western leaders made a "terrible mistake" when they let Putin "get away" with Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and became more dependent on Russian energy, Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

As a result, "when he (Putin) finally came to launch his vicious war in Ukraine, he knew the world would find it very hard to punish him", Johnson said.

"The world cannot be subject to this continuous blackmail."

Johnson's comments come ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid skyrocketing fuel prices blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence," he wrote.

"If the world can end its dependence on Russian oil and gas, we can starve him of cash, destroy his strategy and cut him down to size."

The United States, itself a big energy producer, has already announced a ban on imports of Russian oil, the UK will do the same and the EU has agreed to do so "as soon as possible", Johnson wrote. -AFP



