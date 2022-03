Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin







Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin of her son during funerals of Oleh Yaschyshyn, Sergiy Melnyk and Rostyslav Romanchuk, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 15, 2022. photo : AFP