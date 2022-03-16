Video
Swiss neutrality under fire over Ukraine war

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

GENEVA, March 15: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Switzerland to shed taboos, with calls for rearmament and unprecedented sanctions putting its deeply engrained neutrality to the test of a war in Europe.
Critics in Switzerland have warned that government moves could "torpedo" one of the wealthy Alpine nation's key principles, dictating no involvement in conflicts between other states.
After Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, Bern cited that neutrality when it initially refrained from jumping onboard with biting sanctions imposed by the European Union.
But four days later, the government buckled to international pressure and imposed all the EU sanctions, prompting criticism it was throwing neutrality to the wind.
The move, which the government insisted was "compatible" with  its neutrality, was widely welcomed on the international stage.
It even earned a mention in US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, when he hailed that "even Switzerland" was with those striving to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression.
But at home, it sparked outrage from the far right, which demands total neutrality, both on military and political.
The largest party, the populist right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), has threatened to push the issue to a referendum, as part of the country's direct democracy system.
The SVP has also lashed out at Bern's efforts to gain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, warning this would "torpedo" the country's neutrality.
The government has argued that if it is granted the seat in June elections, it can simply abstain on issues that cast doubt on its neutrality.
The Swiss candidacy has meanwhile received backing from most lawmakers, and all other parties have voiced support for the sanctions.
"This marks a move towards a more active political neutrality," Swiss-American political scientist Daniel Warner told AFP.
Former president Micheline Calmy-Rey has chimed in, insisting that while militarily neutral, Switzerland is "free to defend its interests by adapting its foreign policy, and is free to impose sanctions".    -AFP


