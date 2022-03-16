Video
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LONDON, March 15: Nearly 89,000 Britons have expressed interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees, as part of a government programme for households to take in those fleeing Russia's invasion.
The Home Office told AFP that 88,712 people had expressed interest by Tuesday morning -- less than 24 hours after the launch of the "Homes for Ukraine" programme.
The scheme enables individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to volunteer accommodation for refugees for a minimum of six months.
It is open to Ukrainian nationals and their immediate family members and will allow them to live and work in the UK for up to three years and access healthcare, benefits and education.    -AFP




