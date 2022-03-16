Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Sports

ManC's title bid hit by Palace stalemate

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAR 15: Pep Guardiola refused to panic after Manchester City wasted a host of chances in a damaging 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that severely dented their bid to retain the Premier League title.
Guardiola's side had 18 shots and 74 percent of the possession, but left Selhurst Park ruing a series of misses on a significant night in the title race.
Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte were guilty of the most glaring miscues, with Palace keeper Vicente Guaita keeping the leaders at bay with several saves. With second placed Liverpool having won at Brighton on Saturday, City are now just four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's team.
Liverpool can close to within one point of City if they win their game in hand at fourth placed Arsenal on Wednesday.
But Guardiola showed no signs of losing his cool as he insisted he was happy with City's performance and their position in the title battle. "I would prefer to have won, of course, but the way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect. "There are many games still to play. We have to win a lot but the way we played, no regrets about the team."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

