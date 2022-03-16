Ashraful steers Bangladesh to semifinal

Men's AHF Cup Hockey Defender Ashraful Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Bangladesh confirmed their spot of semifinal as the first team as they came from behind, beat Iran by 6-2 goals in their third Pool B match of the ongoing Men's AHF Cup Hockey held on Tuesday at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Apart from Ashraful's hat-trick with three goals, defender Khorshedur Rahman, forward Milon Hossain and midfielder Roman Sarkar scored one goal each for Bangladesh, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

Though Iran took the early lead in the 4th minute through a field goal, but their lead lasted for few minutes when Ashraful leveled the margin scoring the first goal for Bangladesh converting a penalty corner in the 9th minute in the first quarter of the match.

In the second quarter, Ashraful put Bangladesh ahead scoring his second goal from a penalty corner in the 29th minute.

Bangladesh completely dominated the third goal quarter scoring three more goals as Khorsedur further increased the margin in the converting a penalty corner in the 34th minute, Milon joined the party scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 36th minute and Ashraful completed his hat-trick goal, fifth for the team, converting penalty corner in the 39th minute of the match.

Roman Sarkar sealed the victory scoring the sixth goal for Bangladesh converting penalty corner in the 53rd minute of the match.

Ashraful was named the player of the match for his impressive performance.

Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play last match against Oman on Thursday March 17). Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament opening match and dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match.

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defend the title for the fourth occasion. The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh squad:

Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain. -BSS

















