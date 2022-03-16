Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archery Asia Cup Ranking

Ruman, Rubel shine on first day 

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Ruman, Rubel shine on first day 

Ruman, Rubel shine on first day 

Ace archer Ruman Sana and Hakim Ahmed Rubel reached pre-quarterfinal stage in the recurve men's singles elimination (knock out) event of the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 now being held at Phuket, in Thailand.
Ruman beat Garcia Girvin Cullen Nigel of the Philippines by 6-4 sets while Rubel defeated Chaislip Phonthakorn of Thailand by straight 6-0 sets in the round of sixteen.
Archer Sagor Islam and Ram Krishno Saha however failed to reach the pre-quarterfinal stage, Sagor lost to Thamwong Witthaya of Thailand by 5-6 sets and Ram lost to Wan Chun Kit of Hong Kong by 5-6 sets in the round of sixteen.  
In the compound women's singles elimination (knock out) round event, Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh confirmed their spot of last eight birth. Roksana beat Ong Madeleine Xue Li of Singapore 142-140 while Shamoly defeated Kayalvhily of Malaysia 140-138 in the round of sixteen.
In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh team comprising Ruman Sana, Sagor Islam and Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished the third position after scoring 1940. Bangladesh recurve men's team will compete against the Philippines in the quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the recurve men's qualification round, Ruman finished 7th scoring 653, Sagor finished 9th scoring 644, Ram finished 11th scoring 643, Rubel finished 15th scoring 636 while in the compound women's qualification event Shamoly Roy finished 12th scoring 675, while Roksana finished 16th scoring 664.
The recurve women's and compound men's events will be held today (Wednesday).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema breaks French record but limps off ahead of Clasico
ManC's title bid hit by Palace stalemate
Ashraful steers Bangladesh to semifinal
Ruman, Rubel shine on first day 
Eve booters complete 2nd training session in Jamshedpur
Bangabandhu Walton 2nd National Savate Championship 2022 begins Thursday
Anamul half-century leads Prime Bank to winning start
Naeem allround show helps Rupganj crush Gazi Group


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft