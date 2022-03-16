

Ruman, Rubel shine on first day

Ruman beat Garcia Girvin Cullen Nigel of the Philippines by 6-4 sets while Rubel defeated Chaislip Phonthakorn of Thailand by straight 6-0 sets in the round of sixteen.

Archer Sagor Islam and Ram Krishno Saha however failed to reach the pre-quarterfinal stage, Sagor lost to Thamwong Witthaya of Thailand by 5-6 sets and Ram lost to Wan Chun Kit of Hong Kong by 5-6 sets in the round of sixteen.

In the compound women's singles elimination (knock out) round event, Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh confirmed their spot of last eight birth. Roksana beat Ong Madeleine Xue Li of Singapore 142-140 while Shamoly defeated Kayalvhily of Malaysia 140-138 in the round of sixteen.

In the recurve men's team event, the Bangladesh team comprising Ruman Sana, Sagor Islam and Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished the third position after scoring 1940. Bangladesh recurve men's team will compete against the Philippines in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the recurve men's qualification round, Ruman finished 7th scoring 653, Sagor finished 9th scoring 644, Ram finished 11th scoring 643, Rubel finished 15th scoring 636 while in the compound women's qualification event Shamoly Roy finished 12th scoring 675, while Roksana finished 16th scoring 664.

The recurve women's and compound men's events will be held today (Wednesday). -BSS











