Eve booters complete 2nd training session in Jamshedpur

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The Bangladesh U-18 women's football team completed their second training session on Tuesday on JF Arena training ground in Jamshedpur, India.
Defying heavy heat in Jamshedpur, the eve booters went through rigorous training from 10.30 am to 12 noon under the supervision of head coach Golam Robanni Choton ahead of the opening match against Nepal on March 17, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The Bangladesh eve football team is also supposed to enjoy the India-Nepal tournament opening match schedule to be held this evening at JRD Tata Sports Complex.
Bangladesh team's custodian Yasmin Akter through a video massage today said the players of the team are well and fit and she sought blessing to all so that the team can win the first match against Nepal.
Defender Unnoti Khatun also sought blessing to all so that the team can win the first match against Nepal.
Bangladesh will open their tournament campaign taking on Nepal on March 17, face host India on March 19. Bangladesh will then play the return match against Nepal
and India on March 23 and 25 respectively.
All the matches will be held at JRD Tata
Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.     -BSS


