Bangabandhu Walton 2nd National Savate Championship 2022 begins Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

The second edition of the Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship begins tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:00 am at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The Chairman and Managing Director of ATN Bangla Dr Mahfuzur Rahman will inaugurate the Championship as the Chief Guest.
A total of 250 athletes and 30 officials from 20 participating teams including three service teams will compete in the Championship.
The competitors divided into two age-based groups, youth group and senior group, will vie for 144 medals including 48 gold, 48 silver and 48 bronze medals.
The youth group is for the athletes aged 13 to 17 while the senior group is for the athletes aged 18 to 25. The youth group will participate in 16 events while the senior group will participate in 32 events.
The weight categories for the youth group are 45kg, 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, under 70kg and 70kg. On the other hand, the seniors' weight categories are 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, under 70kg, 70kg and 75kg.
The winners will be awarded crests, medals and certificates. Besides, each of the participants will be given a mobile phone by the sponsor Walton Group.
Ahead of the two-day meet, a one-way workshop with the players and trainers will be held today (Wednesday) at the same venue.
The defending champion of the event is Kishoreganj District Savate Team while Chattogram is the holding runner-up.
In celebration of the Centennial Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, the Savate Association of Bangladesh is arranging the Championship with the help of Walton Group.
In this regard, a press briefing was held at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
The introducer of Savate in the country and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hossain Dilu, Savate Association of Bangladesh President Mehedi Hasan and Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni and Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn were present there.





