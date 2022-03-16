Anamul half-century leads Prime Bank to winning start

Opener Anamul Haque struck a 60-run knock as Prime Bank Cricket Club made a winning start to the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), outclassing City Club by 50 runs at BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday.

Anamul's knock was also complemented by Mahedi Hasan, who put up an allround show to make the victory an easier one. Being sent to bat first, Prime Bank amassed 265-8 after which they bowled City Cub, who came to play DPL after 13 years, out for 215 in 45.2 overs.

Anamul struck eight four and two sixes in his 82-ball knock that made the ship steady after Prime Bank lost Shahadat Hossain for 5. Indian recruit Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nasir Hossain got a desired start but were dismissed for 30 and 32 runs respectively.

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo then made 45 and skipper Alok Kapali hit a run-a-ball-40 to keep the side's nose ahead. Mahedi Hasan, however, gave the finishing touch with 27 off 16. Mahedi also claimed 3-53 to deal a blow to City Club's aspiration. His three-wicket haul was complemented by another spinner Rakibul Hasan's 2-45.

Skipper Jawad Royen with 37 not out was the highest scorer for City Club while Moinul Islam made 31. Towfiq Khan was the other notable scorer with 29. -BSS







