Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:24 AM
Home Sports

Naeem allround show helps Rupganj crush Gazi Group

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Naeem Islam scored a patient 92 and took one wicket to help Legends of Rupganj crush Gazi Group Cricketers by 147 runs in the opening round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.
Thanks to Naeem, Rupganj who put into bat first, posted a mammoth 291-7. Gazi Group Cricketers, however, were dismissed for 144 in 30.4 overs to concede a big defeat.
Naeem struck six fours and one six in his 114-ball knock to give the Rupganj innings an impetus. Indian recruit Chirag Jani made 44 ball-47 and Raqibul Hasan scored 46 to play around him. Later Sabbir Rahman blasted a 25 ball-42 with five fours and one six to help the side finish on high.
Qazi Anik grabbed 3-36 for Gazi Group, whose batters were undone by disciplined bowling for Rupganj. Mahmudul Hasan was the highest scorer with 33 and skipper Akbar Ali made 29.
Sanjit Saha and Tanbir Hayder snapped up two wickets for Rupganj while Nabil Samada, Shafiul Islam, Naeem Islam and Chirag Jani picked up one wicket apiece.     -BSS


