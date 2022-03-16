Video
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022
Rupganj Tigers deal mighty blow to Abahani in DPL opener

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A moment of the match between Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club and Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) kicked off with a one of the biggest upsets in the domestic cricket's history, as the newcomer Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club stunned reigning champions Abahani Limited by 7 wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The Rupganj Tigers indeed won like a favourite against the domestic powerhouse who targets a hat-trick DPL title as the first team since the league gets List A status in 2013.
Opener Zakir Hasan was instrumental in the team's victory in their first appearance in the Premier League, hitting a 117 off 116. His brilliant century trumped over the century of Naim Sheikh, who struck 115 off 132 balls to help Abahani compile a respectable 255 -9 in 50 overs. But Zakir's century made the victory a cake-walk as Rupganj raced to the winning target with 48
balls to spare, keeping seven wickets intact.
Another opener Mizanur Rahman gave Zakir an ably support as the duo shared a 166-run for the opening stand to set the platform of a famous victory.
Before being bowled out by pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mizanur clubbed 93 off just 82.
While Mizanur missed out a deserved ton by seven runs, Zakir serenely picked up his ton off 107 balls. He was also removed by Kamrul Rabbi after hitting 117 off 116, smacking 13 fours and one six. Rupganj's Indian recruit Baba Aparajit was the other batsman to fall for 11.
However, utilizing the platform set by Zakir and Mizanur, Marshall Ayub (23) and Fazle Rabbi (10) sailed the side home with ease.
Apart from Kamrul Rabbi's two-wicket haul, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the rest of the fallen wicket.
Abahani found them in a vulnerable state at the outset, being reduced to 48-4 but Naim Sheikh came as the rescuer for the team. He played patiently to help Abahani recover from the shaky start.
Allrounder Saifuddin was the other notable scorer with 40 not out and skipper Mosaddek Hossain Saikat made 37.
Naim who came to open the innings, finally got his fifth List A century. His century came off 113 balls and before being out, he scored 115 off 132.
Fast bowler Mukidul Islam Mugdho was the most successful bowler for Rupganj, taking three wickets while Shorifullah and Farhad Reza bagged two wickets apiece.     -BSS


