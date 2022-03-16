Video
Morkel named Tigers' power-hitting coach for South Africa tour

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Morkel named Tigers' power-hitting coach for South Africa tour

Morkel named Tigers' power-hitting coach for South Africa tour

Another South African joined in Bangladesh coaching panel as former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel joined the Bangladesh men's national team as the power-hitting coach for the three-match ODI series in and against South Africa.
Allan Donald, the former South African express bowler joined with the Tigers last week as the pace bowling coach while his compatriot Russell Domingo has been working with Bangladesh men's senior team for the last couple of years as the head coach.
Morkel however, had joined with the touring Bangladesh team on Tuesday in Johannesburg, where Tamims were playing an intra-squad practice match.
"This is not an appointment. He is free now and therefore he will be with the team as power-hitting coach for some sessions," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told the media on Tuesday. "For the time being, he will work in Bangladesh ODI leg of the tour of South Africa."
After the T20 World Cup fiasco, the Bangladesh think tank started to rethink about the batting skills of their batters and shuffled in the line-up. Since then they started to find a specialist hard-hitting coach for the white ball games.
BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus confirmed that Morkel will be with the side for a week or so and long terms decision may come after his performances during this series.
"He will be with the ODI team for a week or so. He will help the batters," We will see how it goes, and then decide what happens afterwards," Younus said.
A bowling allrounder Morkel was highly reputed for his hard-hitting batting, specially in T20 cricket. He played 50 T20 International matches in which he scored 572 runs at an amazing strike rate of 142.38. He however overall played 319 matches in T20 format and hit 4248 runs with a strike rate of 138.59. Besides, he made 782 runs in 58 ODIs with an average of 23.69 and a strike rate of 100.25.
Morkel, 40, was assistant coach for the Namibia men's national team and hence this is his 2nd coaching responsibility with a national side.
During their month long tour in South Africa, the Tigers will play three ODIs and two Tests against hosts. The ODIs are part of the World Cup Super league and the Tests are part of the World Test Championship. The limited over games are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the longer version matches will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.


« PreviousNext »

