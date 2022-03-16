Govt to increase OMS points for Ramadan

Amid growing demands for commodities ahead of Ramadan the Food Ministry is going to increase the number of mobile trucks for open market sale (OMS) including rice and ata (flour) at reasonable price fixed by the government.

From March 17 (Thursday), the birth day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the number of OMS mobile truck will be increased to 111 in the city corporation areas across the country from existing 54 trucks.

In this process, the city corporations of Sylhet, Rangpur, Cumilla and Mymensingh would be included under the programme for the first time, the officials of the Food Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the Daily Observer.

At present, there are 120 permanent OMS selling points in Dhaka. The OMS mobile trucks will work additionally to ensure that the people are getting rice and ata at reasonable price.

According to the officials, the quantity of rice at every truck would also be increased, but ata will remain same as it was selling earlier through the OMS mobile trucks.

While talking to this correspondent at his secretariat office on Tuesday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "The initiative to increase the number of trucks and quantity of commodities was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction as huge number of people are facing trouble to get rice and ata waiting for a long time at queues."