Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt to increase OMS points for Ramadan

Published : Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Amid growing demands for commodities ahead of Ramadan the Food Ministry is going to increase the number of mobile trucks for open market sale (OMS) including rice and ata (flour) at reasonable price fixed by the government.
From March 17 (Thursday), the birth day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the number of OMS mobile truck will be increased to 111 in the city corporation areas across the country from existing 54 trucks.
In this process, the city corporations of Sylhet, Rangpur, Cumilla and Mymensingh would be included under the programme for the first time, the officials of the Food Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the Daily Observer.
At present, there are 120 permanent OMS selling points in Dhaka. The OMS mobile trucks will work additionally to ensure that the people are getting rice and ata at reasonable price.
According to the officials, the quantity of rice at every truck would also be increased, but ata will remain same as it was selling earlier through the OMS mobile trucks.
While talking to this correspondent at his secretariat office on Tuesday, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "The initiative to increase the number of trucks and quantity of commodities was taken following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction as huge number of people are facing trouble to get rice and ata waiting for a long time at queues."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to increase OMS points for Ramadan
10 people, 1 instt get Independence Awards
BB allows banks to retain advance export proceeds for 30 days
UN calls for cessation of reprisal against HR defenders
Traffic jam, intense heat make city life miserable
Napa Syrup safe to sell: DGDA
2 sentenced in Hussaini Dalan bomb blast case
‘Clear indications’ of Myanmar military crimes against humanity : UN


Latest News
US-Bangladesh ties demonstrate strong partnership: US new envoy
Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison: court
Mobile users can carry forward unused internet data
18 lakh metric tonnes of food grains in stocks: PM
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dhaka
Man killed in Bogura road accident
25 injured in Cumilla road accident
DCAB celebrates International Women's Day amid calls for gender equality
Most Read News
No progress in sending migrants to Malaysia
Schools, colleges start in-person classes in full swing
Take action against syndicates of essential commodities: HC
Loud explosions heard in centre Kyiv
Asian shares mostly lower as crude slides to $100 per barrel
Valentina Tereshkova’s 85th birth anniv celebrated
Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days
Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Qatar to keep supplying LNG to BD: Envoy assures Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft